Around the World Part 8: Top 10 MMA Prospects – Mexico

NOTE: Fighters under contract with the UFC, PFL, Bellator, RIZIN FF and ONE Championship will not be included. The order of these fighters are approximate to where they rank overall, although not perfect.

Top 10 Mexican Prospects

Cristian Perez (13-1, LW) David Martinez (10-1, BW) Ramiro Jimenez (10-0, FW) Alejandro Sanchez (14-3, LW) Romario Orozco (9-0, LW) Eduardo Vazquez (7-0, LW) Cesar Vazquez (11-3, FLY) Emilio Saavedra (9-2, BW) Hugo Lezama (10-2, LHW) Lucero Acosta (5-2, BW)

Mexico is a hot combat sports market, and has recently become more MMA crazy, despite being traditionally known as a boxing country. Right now, they have three very hot prospects that should be on the UFC’s radar in Cristian Perez, David Martinez and Ramiro Jimenez. All are highly decorated mixed martial artists that could compete in their respective UFC divisions right now. They are all young as well, meaning their best years are ahead of them. On the female side, marketable entity and exciting fighter Lucero Acosta draws eyes for the Combate Global promotion and is getting better each fight.

Advertisement

