The Return of Buchecha at ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot

Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida’s return to the ONE Championship Circle is imminent. As first reported by Sports Illustrated, the Brazilian star will step back onto the global stage at ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot on Friday, May 20, to face compatriot Hugo “Silverback” Cunha in a heavyweight mixed martial arts matchup.

Buchecha was initially slated to battle “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane at ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic, but Kane dropped out due to injury, and the fight was canceled. Now with a new opponent, the 17-time jiu-jitsu world champion will continue his MMA journey as he strives to further develop his all-around skill set.

Buchecha has looked impressive in his new discipline so far. He’s 2-0 in the Circle, with two first-round submission wins, after defeating Anderson Silva in his debut in Sept. 2021 and finishing Kang Ji Won a little over two months later. The back-to-back victories immediately put the 32-year-old star in the heavyweight title conversation, but Almeida has been clear that he wants to take his time and not rush into a title match before he feels ready.

Cunha has more experience than Buchecha, and he enjoyed an undefeated start to his professional career, before dropping a narrow split decision to Dustin Joynson in his ONE debut in February. Silverback’s quest for redemption should make him a worthy challenger for the BJJ legend.

This intriguing heavyweight battle has been added to a card that is already stacked from top-to-bottom.

ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot will feature the ONE flyweight Muay Thai grand prix quarterfinals, two dazzling submission grappling matches featuring the Ruotolo brothers respective bouts against Garry Tonon and Shinya Aoki, and Prajanchai PK.Saenchai’s first defense of the ONE strawweight Muay Thai title against Joseph Lasiri.

Petchmorakot Petchyindee defends the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Championship against French striking star Jimmy Vienot in the evening’s headliner.

The star-studded lineup comes your way live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, May 20.