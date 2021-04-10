Krush.Ex 2021 Vol. 2 Results

On Saturday, April 10, the K-1 Group will Krush.Ex 2021 Vol. 2 from the GEN Sports Palace in Shinjuku, Tokyo, Japan.
The event is headlined by a 60-kilogram contest between Yuji and Junpei Sano.
The event airs live on Line Live at 4 a.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
Takuma Kawaguchi vs. Shota Meguro
Yuya Hashimoto vs. Yuki Toyota
Kazuyoshi vs. Kengo Kanda
Manato Yasuda vs. Shuichi Inoue
Takuya Kojima vs. Riku Matsumoto
Takaya Komatsu vs. Shogo Onaga
Yudai vs. Ruka Kanbara