Krush.Ex 2021 Vol. 2 Results

On Saturday, April 10, the K-1 Group will Krush.Ex 2021 Vol. 2 from the GEN Sports Palace in Shinjuku, Tokyo, Japan.

The event is headlined by a 60-kilogram contest between Yuji and Junpei Sano.

The event airs live on Line Live at 4 a.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

