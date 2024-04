ONE Friday Fights 59 Results: Yamin Breaks Ouraghi’s Finger with Kick

On Friday, Apr. 19, ONE Championship hosted ONE Friday Fights 59, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featured Muay Thai and MMA action.

The event aired live on YouTube starting at 6:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Muay Thai bout: Yamin PK Saenchai def. Joachim Ouraghi by TKO (broken finger). Round 1, 0:36

Muay Thai bout: Yodthongthai Sor Sommai def. Petnamngam PK Saenchai by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Rambong Sor Therapat def. Petphupa Aekpujean by split decision

Muay Thai bout: Kaimookkhao Tor Rangmart def. Petparuehat Sitnayoktaweeptaphong by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Pettasuea Seeopal def. Prom Yor Andaman by KO (head kick). Round 2, 2:28

Muay Thai bout: Yodkitti FiatPathum def. Luapong Kaewsamrit by KO (punches). Round 1, 0:25

Muay Thai bout: Siwakorn PK Saenchai def. Shakhriyor Jurayev by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Takuma Ota def. Copter Sor Sommai by KO (elbow). Round 2, 1:27

Muay Thai bout: Yuki Kasahara def. Petsimok PK Saenchai by KO (punches). Round 1, 1:55

Muay Thai bout: Petnamkhong Mongkolpet def. Ikko Ota by unanimous decision

MMA bout: Avazbek Kholmirzaev def. Zaiundin Suleimanov by TKO (punches and kicks) Round 3, 0:16

MMA bout: Oh Su Hwan def. Kazumichi Murai by KO (punch). Round 1, 0:28

Advertisement