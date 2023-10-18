Tawanchai vs. Superbon Announced for ONE Fight Night 17 on Dec. 8

Tawanchai PK Saenchai vs. Superbon Singha Mawynn has been just announced for the main event of ONE Fight Night 17 on Dec. 8. The ONE featherweight Muay Thai title will be on the line in this historic matchup. The former kickboxing world champion, Superbon, will be looking to stop the surging Muay Thai phenom Tawanchai.

Tawanchai PK Saenchai

The 24-year-old Tawanchai PK Saenchai has stunned the world with his talents. The young striker has remained unbeaten in ONE Championship in both kickboxing and Muay Thai bouts. Additionally, The Thai-born striker has shown incredible power as he has been able to earn knockouts with each limb throughout his career.

Tawanchai (130-31-2) defeated veteran striker Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy in 2022 to capture the Muay Thai throne. Undoubtedly, this was the highest point of his burgeoning career.

Advertisement



In a prior interview with ONE Championship, Tawanchai explained what it felt like to capture a Muay Thai world title:

“When I took the belt on my shoulder, I felt like I was in a dream. I didn’t dare to think that an ordinary fighter like me would become the world champion. I can’t describe my happiness right now.”

Superbon Singha Mawynn

The Thai-born Superbon was putting together a kickboxing resume, and he was considered one of the all-time greats in the sport. During his world title run, he defeated GLORY Kickboxing and Lumpinee world champion Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, K-1 & GLORY champion Marat Grigorian, and a stunning head-kick knockout win against K-1 MAX Champion and all-time great Giorgio Petrosyan.

The 33-year-old Superbon (114-35-0) lost his kickboxing throne to the surging Chingiz Allazov earlier in 2023. Since then, he has recovered with another head-kick knockout win against Tayfun Ozcan.

Tawanchai vs. Superbon

During Tawanchai’s most recent post-fight press conference, he exclaimed how much he would like to face Superbon. He said:

“There is no one else on my list or my mind right now. I only want to finish my fight with Superbon once and for all.”

Tawanchai vs. Superbon was booked for earlier this year, but, due to Superbon suffering an injury, the bout was canceled. Now, it has been booked once again as the main event of ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video booked for Dec. 8.

Each of these Thai-born strikers carries dangerous power in their limbs, plus each man has a high fight IQ with tons of experience. Superbon is looking to claim the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title against reigning division king Tawanchai.