Premier Boxing Champions: Pacquiao vs. Ugas Results

On Saturday, Aug. 21, Premier Boxing Champions will host Pacquiao vs. Ugas from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

In the night’s headliner, Filipino veteran Manny Pacquiao meets WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugás.

The action airs live below via Fite TV pay-per-view at 9 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

Advertisement



FULL RESULTS Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas – for WBA welterweight title

Robert Guerrero vs. Victor Ortiz

Mark Magsayo vs. Julio Ceja

Carlos Castro vs. Oscar Escandon