Home
Events
Manny Pacquiao (L) and Yordenis Ugás (Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions)
Events

Premier Boxing Champions: Pacquiao vs. Ugas Results

On Saturday, Aug. 21, Premier Boxing Champions will host Pacquiao vs. Ugas from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

In the night’s headliner, Filipino veteran Manny Pacquiao meets WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugás.

The action airs live below via Fite TV pay-per-view at 9 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

Advertisement

FULL RESULTS
Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas – for WBA welterweight title
Robert Guerrero vs. Victor Ortiz
Mark Magsayo vs. Julio Ceja
Carlos Castro vs. Oscar Escandon
Advertisement