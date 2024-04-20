BRAVE CF’s European Development Strategy

After a four-month hiatus, BRAVE CF will back to action this Saturday with BRAVE CF 81 in the Slovenian capitol city Ljubljana. The event is a part of the development strategy of the Bahrain promotion that already has announced nine events within next December, six of them in Europe. Among them on Oct. 12 in Essen an event will be co-promoted with one of the premier brands in kickboxing world, the Dutch promotion Enfusion, through its ECE MMA brand, following a collaboration that will first take BRAVE CF into the Netherlands for the first time, on May 25. The other European BRAVE CF events already announced are: Sep. 28 in Croatia, Oct. 12 in Germany, Oct. 19 again in Ljubljana, Slovenia and next November in France. Outside of Europe the promotion confirmed the May 11 event in Mauritius Islands, Africa, and two Arabian events, which are November in Dubai (UAE) and December in BRAVE’s home country of Bahrain

BRAVE Combat Federation and Enfusion have a long history with Germany, with the former having hosted two events in previous years: BRAVE CF 61 and BRAVE CF 68. Enfusion has hosted 12 of its 132 events in the country ,and ECE has hosted two events in the nation.

BRAVE CF has already announced a partnership with the Italian MMA promotion POWER NATION FC established in 2004. Will be promoted an Italian circuit named PNFC ROAD TO BRAVE to bring the best Italian prospects in the BRAVE CF shows. The first ROAD TO BRAVE event will be May 4 in Pordenone, 55 miles from Venice.

Advertisement

