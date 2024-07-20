GLORY 93: Beztati vs. Semeleer Results

On Saturday, Jul. 20, GLORY Kickboxing will host GLORY 93, live from the Topsportcentrum Rotterdam in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The event features a welterweight bout between Tyjani Beztati and Endy Semeleer, as well as a featherweight title bout between Petchpanomrung Kiatmoo9 and Kento Haraguchi.

The preliminary card airs live on YouTube starting at 12:30 p.m. ET, followed by the main card on Bally LIVE at 2 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Tyjani Beztati vs. Endy Semeleer

Petchpanomrung Kiatmoo9 vs. Kento Haraguchi

Michael Boapeah def. Ulric Bokeme by unanimous decision (30-27 x 5)

Tayfun Özcan def. Majid Amarouche by unanimous decision (29-27, 30-26, 30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

Miguel Trindade def. Abraham Vidales (30-27 x 5)

Robin Ciric def. Nikola Todorovic by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Mehdi Ait El Hadj def. Don Sno by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Frangis Goma def. Juri de Sousa by split decision (28-29, 28-29, 29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Asdren Gashi def. Fabrice Gnedre by TKO (three knockdowns). Round 1, 2:54