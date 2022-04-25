ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot Full Card Released

ONE Championship had previously announced the quarterfinals for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world grand prix on May 20, but now nine additional bouts are confirmed for the date as the full card for ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot has been announced.

The event’s namesake leads the charge at the top of the bill. ONE featherweight Muay Thai champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee returns to defend his gold against Jimmy Vienot. However, that will not be the only title up for grabs in Singapore. Prajanchai PK.Saenchai will also be featured in defense of his ONE strawweight Muay Thai championship against Joseph Lasiri.

ONE 157 is heavy on ONE Super Series Muay Thai action with the grand prix bouts. The matchups feature Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Jacob Smith, Jonathan Haggerty vs. Walter Goncalves, Superlek Kiatmoo9 vs. Taiki Naito, and Savvas Michael vs. Amir Naseri. But now we know that Panpayak Jitmuangnon and Josue Cruz will compete in the tournament’s alternate bout during the lead card.

In kickboxing action, Rade Opacic will try to keep his train rolling against Guto Inocente in a match that is unlikely to see the judge’s scorecards. But, it is not only striking that fans will see.

ONE’s commitment to submission grappling continues with the debut of the Ruotolo Brothers. Tye Ruotolo will take on Garry Tonon, while Kady Ruotolo meets Shinya Aoki on the canvas. Both matches will be contested in the lightweight division.

In mixed martial arts action, strawweights Elipitua Siregar and Robin Catalan will throw down before atomweights Asha Roka and Alyse Anderson make their walk to the ONE Circle for their collision on the global stage.

Rounding out the event will be the MMA debut of Nat “Wondergirl” Jaroonsak against Zeba Bano in a strawweight encounter.

All of the action of ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot will go down in Singapore on Friday, May 20.