Around the World Part 9: Top 10 MMA Prospects – Australia and New Zealand

NOTE: Fighters under contract with the UFC, PFL, Bellator, RIZIN FF and ONE Championship will not be included. The order of these fighters are approximate to where they rank overall, although not perfect.

Top 10 Australian and New Zealand Prospects

Navajo Stirling (4-0, LHW, New Zealand) Cody Haddon (6-1, BW, Australia) Jacinta Austin (7-2, SW, Australia) Aaron Tau (8-0, BW, New Zealand) Stewart Nicoll (8-0, FLY, Australia) Cam Rowston (8-2, MW, Australia) Quillan Salkilld (6-1, LW, Australia) Sean Gauci (9-1, FLY, Australia) Anthony Drilich (8-1, FLY, Australia) Raymart Quintana (7-1, WW, Australia)

Australia and New Zealand find themselves well-represented in the Dana White’s Contender Series this year, and the scouts did a good job finding the best prospects the area has to offer. Rumored and confirmed to be on the show are Navajo Stirling, Cody Haddon, Aaron Tau, Cam Rowston and Quillan Salkilld. Stirling is the most intriguing of the bunch, as he’s a heavy-handed kickboxer that runs with Eugene Bareman and the renowned City Kickboxing team. Haddon is also one to watch, as he’s looked good against solid competition. Outside of the DWCS crew, Jacinta Austin is the best prospects of the bunch. She’s well-rounded, world traveled and has taken on notable competition, establishing herself as a top strawweight prospect outside of the UFC. The trio of Stewart Nicoll, Sean Gauci and Anthony Drilich are all flyweights that are exciting fighters and battle proven. Overall, Australia and New Zealand continue to be a solid bastion of up-and-coming fighters.

