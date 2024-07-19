Around the World Part 11: Top 10 MMA Prospects – East Asia

NOTE: Fighters under contract with the UFC, PFL, Bellator, RIZIN FF and ONE Championship will not be included. The order of these fighters are approximate to where they rank overall, although not perfect.

Top 10 East Asian Prospects

Seika Izawa (13-0, AW, Japan) Tae Kyun Kim (10-1, LW, South Korea) Cong Wang (5-0, FLY, China) Meng Ding (34-8, WW, China) Nueraji Taiyilake (11-1, WW, China) Seok Hyun Ko (10-2, WW, South Korea) Qi Hui Yan (24-4, FLY, China) Si Won Park (8-0, LW, South Korea) Yannick Yuji Ephoeviga (8-0, LW, Japan) Mulatebieke Aili (16-3, LW, China)

East Asia is known for their long tradition of martial arts, especially in the major countries of Japan, South Korea and China. The best they have to offer is Seika Izawa, the Deep and Rizin Champion who is undefeated so far in her career. The other top females from this area are Cong Wang and Qi Hui Yan, both of whom competed on the Road to UFC series recently and picked up big wins. Wang especially is intriguing, given her kickboxing background. Tae Kyun Kim is a Brave CF veteran with a lot of power and an exciting style, which would lend him well should the UFC come calling. The last one I will highlight is Meng Ding, who is slated to fight on the Dana White’s Contender Series this year and has a low of local experience on his record.

Advertisement

