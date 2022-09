Invicta FC 49 Results: DeCoursey Submits Delboni, Claims Belt

On Wednesday, Sep. 28, Invicta FC hosted Invicta FC 49: Delboni vs. DeCoursey, live from the Sugar Creek Casino in Clinton, Okla. The event featured an atomweight title fight.

The event aired live on AXS TV starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Jillian DeCoursey def. Jessica Delboni by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 4:49

Ketlen Souza def. Maiju Suotama by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Valesca Machado def. Liz Tracy by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Kaytlin Neil def. Hannah Guy by unanimous decision (30-25, 30-27, 30-27)

Poliana Botelho def. Helen Peralta by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Montserrat Rendon def. Brittney Cloudy by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Shauna Bannon def. Nadia Vera by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)