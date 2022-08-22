Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast Ep. 59: Liz Carmouche

The Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast is back with Episode 59 and current Bellator flyweight champion Liz “Girl-Rilla” Carmouche. Carmouche was the first fighter that host Matt Quiggins interviewed 11 years ago when he was just starting in MMA journalism. Quiggins and Carmouche revisited old interview questions and answers, all while discussing how much has changed in that time. Carmouche talks about being a mother, a wife, and, most recently, a world champion with Bellator. She holds nothing back when it comes to discussing her career, BKFC, her losses, and how her life has been impacted from a career as a mixed martial artist.

