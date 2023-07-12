Phetjeeja: The Muay Thai Knockout ‘Queen’

Thailand’s Phetjeeja OrMeekhun is a Muay Thai knockout artist that fans need to know. “The Queen,” which is her very fitting moniker will soon be competing at ONE Fight Night 12 on Amazon Prime Video booked for Jul. 14 in the biggest fight of her life.

The Legend of Phetjeeja

The Queen began her Muay Thai career when she was merely seven years old under the tutelage of her father. While most of her early career has no official record, legend has it that she competed in over 100 bouts, mostly against boys.

At the age of 12, she began her professional Muay Thai career. Overall, she has earned a record of 204-15-3. Although she has not suffered a career loss since facing kickboxing world champion Manazo Kobayashi when she was 14 and shootboxing world champion Mio Tsumura at 15.

Advertisement



Knockout Queen Phetjeeja OrMeekhun

What makes the 21-year-old Phetjeeja OrMeekhun so dangerous is thunderous knockout power. The atomweight striker fights at 52 kg (115 pounds) and packs a serious punch. Currently, in professional Muay Thai, she is on a 10-fight winning streak with nine of these wins being captured by knockout.

Additionally, the heavy-handed athlete spent 2022 competing in boxing with her eyes on making the Thai National Olympic team. Of her five total matches, she won four of them by way of knockout. Her combined record since 2017, between Muay Thai and boxing, gives her a stunning 86-percent knockout rate.

Phetjeeja in ONE Championship

In 2023, the atomweight striker got a chance to show off her skills in the famous Lumpinee Boxing Stadium as part of the ONE Friday Fights series. Phetjeeja did not waste her opportunity. She had two matches and won both via knockout. This earned her a one-hundred-thousand-dollar contract in ONE Championship. Speaking in an interview, she said:

“I feel like I’m more recognized now. The kids look up to me as their idol. I’m more well-known among international fans. Sometimes when I go out, I often receive greetings from strangers. That makes me feel good.”

Phetjeeja is next booked to face Spain’s “Pizza Power” Lara Fernandez at ONE Fight Night 12. Fernandez is a veteran striker, who has held world titles in WBC Muay Thai and ISKA. Facing the Spanish-born striker, the 21-year-old said:

“I just want to fight according to my game plan. I can’t say I will knock her out, but if the chance comes, I will take it, for sure. My guess is I will knock her out with my punches because I am confident in my punching power.”

This is the biggest fight of her life, as it may propel the Thai-born athlete into a shot at the throne against ONE atomweight Muay Thai champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues. There’s no doubt that Phetjeeja will be aiming for a knockout on Jul. 14 on Amazon Prime Video.

On facing the Muay Thai World Champion, Phetjeeja explained in an interview with ONE:



“I need to level myself up to be better and better. My eyes are on the champion. If I can perform well enough in my debut, I want to test my skills with the champ, if possible. Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is so strong and tough. After she came back [from pregnancy], she is much stronger and sharper. Whether ONE wants me to take a shot for gold right away, or they want me to prove myself for a few more fights, that’s fine for me. I’m more than ready to challenge Allycia Hellen Rodrigues if they give me a shot.”