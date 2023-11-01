Anissa Meksen vs. Phetjeeja Confirmed for Kickboxing Gold at ONE Friday Fights 46

The interim atomweight kickboxing world title will be on the line as Anissa Meksen faces Phetjeeja at ONE Friday Fights 46 booked for Dec. 22.

Anissa Meksen vs. Phetjeeja

The French-Algerian “C18” Anissa Meksen is one of the most talented strikers on the globe today. She has earned world titles in organizations such as GLORY Kickboxing, Enfusion, ISKA, French National Savate, and French Boxing as well. The 35-year-old striker remains unbeaten in ONE Championship and has launched a crusade to face the division world champion, Janet Todd.

“The Queen” Phetjeeja Or.Meekun is a powerful Thai-born striker. At just the age of 21, she has taken the striking world by storm. Thus far in her ONE career, she has earned all of her matches way of knockout. 11 of her last 12 matches were all won by way of KO stoppage.

In addition to her 206 career victories in Muay Thai, Phetjeeja has taken her power to the boxing ring as well. In 2022, the Thai striker earned five boxing victories all by way of KO or TKO.

It will be a battle of two top-ranked and dangerous women in the atomweight division. The victor in this match will earn the ONE interim atomweight kickboxing world title and a future matchup against Janet Todd, who holds the undisputed division crown. Meksen and Phetjeeja

In a previous interview with ONE, Meksen said:

“Since I signed with ONE Championship, my goal has been clear. I want to take the belt in kickboxing, so I want to face Janet Todd. I want this fight as soon as possible. She wants to face me, but she doesn’t respond when I speak about her. She wants to face me; I want to face her. So let’s make this fight as soon as possible.”

Phetjeeja has had a rapid rise to fame. In a prior interview, the Thai-born star said:

“I feel like I’m more recognized now. The kids look up to me as their idol. I’m more well-known among international fans. Sometimes when I go out, I often receive greetings from strangers. That makes me feel good.”

Meksen and Phetjeeja will meet in Lumpinee Stadium on Dec. 22 at ONE Friday Fights 46 live from Bangkok, Thailand.