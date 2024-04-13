PFL 2 ‘2024 Regular Season’ Results: Six Knockouts, Three Submissions, One Decision

On Friday, Apr. 12, the Professional Fighters League hosted PFL 2: 2024 Regular Season, live from The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nev. The event featured the first round of lightweights and light heavyweights.

The preliminary card aired live on ESPN+ starting at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the main card on ESPN2 at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Impa Kasanganay def. Alex Polizzi by TKO (punches). Round 1, 3:29

Rob Wilkinson def. Tom Breese by TKO (punches). Round 1, 1:10

Clay Collard def. Patricky Freire by TKO (punches). Round 2, 1:32

Michael Dufort def. Mads Burnell by submission (guillotine choke). Round 2, 1:03

Josh Silveira def. Sadibou Sy by TKO (injury). Round 1, 1:14

Antonio Carlos Junior def. Simon Biyong by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 4:34

Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov def. Jakob Nedoh by TKO (punch). Round 1, 2:54

Brent Primus def. Gabriel Miranda by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 1:49

Gadzhi Rabadanov def. Solomon Renfro by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Elvin Espinoza def. Adam Piccolotti by KO (flying knee). Round 3, 2:23

Marcelo Nunes def. Jordan Heiderman by submission (armbar). Round 1, 2:40