Jake Foley of Combat Press recently interviewed Andrej Kalašnik, who takes on Liam Etebar at OKTAGON 56, live from Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, England. Kalašnik talked about becoming a fan favorite in OKTAGON, plans for 2024, and Jiri Prochazka’s contribution to MMA in the Czech Republic.

