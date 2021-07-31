UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Strickland Results

On Saturday, July 31, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Strickland from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
In the night’s main event, surging middleweight Uriah Hall and Sean Strickland collide. Both fighters are riding the momentum of four-fight winning streaks into the headlining affair. They will vie for a crack at a top-five opponent in their next outing should they come out victorious.
The event kicks off on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET, with the main card following at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.
FULL RESULTS
Uriah Hall vs. Sean Strickland
Kyung Ho Kang vs. Rani Yahya
Gloria de Paula vs. Cheyanne Buys
Niklas Stolze vs. Jared Gooden
Ryan Benoit vs. Zarrukh Adashev
Bryan Barberena vs. Jason Witt
Collin Anglin vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan
Chris Gruetzemacher vs. Rafa García
Danny Chavez vs. Kai Kamaka III
Ashley Yoder vs. Jinh Yu Frey
Orion Cosce vs. Philip Rowe
