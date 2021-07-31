UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Strickland Results

On Saturday, July 31, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Strickland from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

In the night’s main event, surging middleweight Uriah Hall and Sean Strickland collide. Both fighters are riding the momentum of four-fight winning streaks into the headlining affair. They will vie for a crack at a top-five opponent in their next outing should they come out victorious.

The event kicks off on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET, with the main card following at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Uriah Hall vs. Sean Strickland

Kyung Ho Kang vs. Rani Yahya

Gloria de Paula vs. Cheyanne Buys

Niklas Stolze vs. Jared Gooden

Ryan Benoit vs. Zarrukh Adashev

Bryan Barberena vs. Jason Witt

Collin Anglin vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan

Chris Gruetzemacher vs. Rafa García

Danny Chavez vs. Kai Kamaka III

Ashley Yoder vs. Jinh Yu Frey

Orion Cosce vs. Philip Rowe