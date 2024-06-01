UFC 302 Results: Makhachev Submits Poirier in Fifth Round

On Saturday, Jun. 1, the UFC hosted UFC 302: Makhachev vs. Poirier, live from the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. The event featured a lightweight title bout.

The UFC 302 early prelims aired live on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass starting at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed by the preliminary card on ESPN+ and ESPN2 at 8 p.m. ET. The main card aired on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Islam Makhachev def. Dustin Poirier by submission (D’Arce choke). Round 5, 2:42 – for the lightweight title

Sean Strickland def. Paulo Costa by split decision (46-49, 50-45, 49-46)

Kevin Holland def. Michal Oleksiejczuk by technical submission (armbar). Round 1, 1:34

Niko Price def. Alex Morono by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Randy Brown def. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Roman Kopylov def. Cesar Almeida by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Jailton Almeida def. Alexandr Romanov by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 2:27

Grant Dawson def. Joe Solecki by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Jake Matthews def. Phil Rowe by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Bassil Hafez def. Mickey Gall by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Ailin Perez def. Joselyne Edwards by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

André Lima def. Mitch Raposo by split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27)