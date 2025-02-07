UFC 312: Du Plessis vs. Strickland 2 Weigh-In Results and Video

On Saturday, Feb. 8, the UFC will host UFC 312: Du Plessis vs. Strickland 2, live from the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. The event features two title fights.

The early prelims air on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass starting at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the preliminary card on ESPN+ and ESPN2 at 8 p.m. ET. The main card airs on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Feb. 7. Check below for full weigh-in results.

WEIGH-IN RESULTS Dricus Du Plessis (185) vs. Sean Strickland (185) – for the middleweight title

Zhang Weili (115) vs. Tatiana Suarez (114.5) – for the strawweight title

Justin Tafa (266) vs. Tallison Teixeira (263)

Rodolfo Bellato (205) vs. Jimmy Crute (206)

Jake Matthews (170.5) vs. Francisco Prado (170.5)

Jack Jenkins (146) vs. Gabriel Santos (145.5)

Viacheslav Borshchev (156) vs. Tom Nolan (155.5)

Bruna Brasil (125.5) vs. Wang Cong (125)

Colby Thicknesse (135.5) vs. Aleksandre Topuria (135.5)

Kody Steele (156) vs. Rong Zhu (156)

Kevin Jousset (171) vs. Jonathan Micallef (170)

Anshul Jubli (155.5) vs. Quillan Salkilld (156)