UFC 312: Du Plessis vs. Strickland 2 Results

On Saturday, Feb. 8, the UFC will host UFC 312: Du Plessis vs. Strickland 2, live from the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. The event features two title fights.

The early prelims air on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass starting at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the preliminary card on ESPN+ and ESPN2 at 8 p.m. ET. The main card airs on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Dricus Du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland – for the middleweight title

Weili Zhang vs. Tatiana Suarez – for the strawweight title

Tallison Teixeira vs. Justin Tafa

Jimmy Crute vs. Rodolfo Bellato

Jake Matthews vs. Francisco Prado

Jack Jenkins vs. Gabriel Santos

Tom Nolan vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

Cong Wang vs. Bruna Brasil

Aleksandre Topuria vs. Colby Thicknesse

Kody Steele vs. Rongzhu

Kevin Jousset vs. Jonathan Micallef

Quillan Salkilld vs. Anshul Jubli