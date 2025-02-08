UFC 312: Du Plessis vs. Strickland 2 Results

On Saturday, Feb. 8, the UFC will host UFC 312: Du Plessis vs. Strickland 2, live from the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. The event features two title fights.
The early prelims air on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass starting at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the preliminary card on ESPN+ and ESPN2 at 8 p.m. ET. The main card airs on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Dricus Du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland – for the middleweight title
Weili Zhang vs. Tatiana Suarez – for the strawweight title
Tallison Teixeira vs. Justin Tafa
Jimmy Crute vs. Rodolfo Bellato
Jake Matthews vs. Francisco Prado
Jack Jenkins vs. Gabriel Santos
Tom Nolan vs. Viacheslav Borshchev
Cong Wang vs. Bruna Brasil
Aleksandre Topuria vs. Colby Thicknesse
Kody Steele vs. Rongzhu
Kevin Jousset vs. Jonathan Micallef
Quillan Salkilld vs. Anshul Jubli
