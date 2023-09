UFC Fight Night Results: Gane Pummels Spivac In Second Round

On Saturday, Sep. 2, the UFC hosted UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Spivac, live from the Accor Arena in Paris, France. The event featured a heavyweight showdown between Ciryl Gane and Serghei Spivac.

The event aired in its entirety live on ESPN+ starting at 12:30 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Ciryl Gane def. Serghei Spivac by TKO (punches). Round 2, 3:44

Manon Fiorot def. Rose Namajunas by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Benoit Saint-Denis def. Thiago Moisés by TKO (punches). Round 2, 4:44

Volkan Oezdemir def. Bogdan Guskov by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 3:46

William Gomis def. Yanis Ghemmouri by TKO (body kick). Round 3, 2:20

Morgan Charriere def. Manolo Zecchini by knockout (body kicks). Round 1, 3:51

Taylor Lapilus def. Caolan Loughran by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Ange Loosa def. Rhys McKee by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Nora Cornolle def. Joselyne Edwards by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Farid Basharat def. Kleydson Rodrigues by submission (arm triangle choke). Round 1, 4:15

Jacqueline Cavalcanti def. Zarah Fairn by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)