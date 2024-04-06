UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Curtis 2 Preview and Predictions

After a night on the boardwalk in Atlantic City last weekend, the UFC returns home to the Apex on Saturday, Apr. 6, with a top-15 middleweight rematch between No. 6 Brendan Allena and No., 14 Chris Curtis. Allen and Curtis first met in Dec. 2021, when Curtis scored a second-round TKO of Allen. However, since then, Allen has gone on a six-fight winning streak with all but one ending in a submission. Curtis, on the other hand, has been spotty since then, going 3-2-1 with his last fight ending in a split decision win over Marc-Andre Barriault.

The co-main event of UFC Vegas 90 featured what was supposed to be a featherweight bout, but was later moved to catchweight when Alexander Hernandez missed weight for his fight against Damon Jackson. Both men are coming off losses, and they will both be looking for a big finish to maintain relevance in the super-stacked 145-pound division.

UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Curtis 2 airs live in its entirety on ESPN+ starting at 3 p.m. ET. Combat Press writers Dan Wheaton and Matt Petela preview the action in this week’s edition of Toe-to-Toe.

The last time Brendan Allen lost a fight was late 2021, when Chris Curtis served up a TKO; can he extend his winning streak to seven in the rematch?

Wheaton: In nearly every area, Brendan Allen has an advantage but will need to make key adjustments to pull off the victory in this 2024 rematch. In their first fight, he was able to time single legs very impressively but not press the advantage. The US-born Allen has shown improved sticky-ness in his grappling abilities since this loss.

The strength of Chris Curtis is his defensive counterstriking, something Allen played into during their first fight. To get the win this time, Allen will need to control the center and circle away from the southpaw’s power while mixing leg kicks. With his size advantage and improves abilities, Allen should be able to avenge his loss.

Alexander Hernandez and Damon Jackson are both coming off losses in their last fights; which man gets back in the win column?

Wheaton: Alexander Hernandez was labeled a prodigy of MMA until his loss to Donald Cerrone in 2019 in which he literally got his ass kicked. Damon Jackson is now competing as a 35-year-old in a young man’s featherweight division. Coming off losses, this fight is a must-win for each man.

With the striking game of Hernandez, he likes to control center and time his singular attacks, particularly his strong knee to the body. Against southpaws he has a whipping outside calf kicks which caused veterans to stumble. In his UFC career, Hernandez has defeated all but one of his southpaw opponents. The younger man Hernandez is more likely to walk away with the win here, but only slightly.

What one fighter’s UFC career is on the ropes at this event?

Wheaton: Many fighters are competing from a must-win position at UFC Vegas 90. With a loss, Christos Giagos would fall further into having a less than 50-percent win rate in the UFC. Court McGee has been a staple of the UFC for some time, but has hardly captured victory in recent years. Lukasz Brzeski is currently on a three-fight skid, and four in a row is not a great look. Plus, both Alexander Hernandez and Damon Jackson, who have not had great success in recent years.

Which fight is the sleeper match-up on this card?

Wheaton: The lightweight showdown between Ignacio Bahamondes and Christos Giagos is likely to be a banger until the inevitable explosive finish. The majority of each man’s wins and losses have been by finish, whether KO or submission.

Who takes home the “Performance of the Night” honors?

Wheaton: Melissa Tonya Mullins vs. Nora Cornolle will open the night with two fighters who throw down with heavy strikes and show no ability to quit. “No Mess Mullins” was a title contender outside of the UFC and will be pushing for a shot into contendership this year in the organization.

Pair this card with…

With world-renowned author Victor Hugo fighting on this card, a unique French wine is recommended. Hugo was lauded for launching of the building Notre Dame into international fame, he passed away in 1885. But in 1992 he came back to life as a Brazilian MMA fighter. He was born, in 1802 originally, in the Franche-Comte region of France which is well known for its Pinot Noir and Yellow Wine.

Victor Hugo was also the author of the novel Les Misérables. Pair your UFC Fight Night, and French wine, with the award-winning Broadway Musical Les Misérables. The tenth anniversary special from the Royal Albert Hall is the finest pick.

FIGHT PICKS Fight Pick Main Card (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET) MW: Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis Brendan Allen CatchW (147.5): Alexander Hernandez vs. Damon Jackson Alexander Hernandez FW: Morgan Charriere vs. Jose “Chepe” Mariscal Morgan Charriere LW: Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Christos Giagos Ignacio Bahamondes LW: Trevor Peek vs. Charlie Campbell Trevor Peek Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 3 p.m. ET) WW: Court McGee vs. Alex Morono Alex Morono HW: Łukasz Brzeski vs. Valter Walker Valter Walker BW: Norma Dumont vs. Germaine de Randamie Norma Dumont BW: Pedro Falcão vs. Victor Hugo Victor Hugo BW: Jean Matsumoto vs. Dan Argueta Jean Matsumoto MW: Dylan Budka vs. César Almeida César Almeida CatchW (138.5): Melissa Tonya Mullins vs. Nora Cornolle Melissa Tonya Mullins