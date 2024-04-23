K-1 Grand Prix Champion Masaaki Noiri Signs with ONE Championship

ONE Championship has announced the signing of Masaaki Noiri, a K-1 Grand Prix and division champion. The Japanese-born Noiri confirmed the news on social media.

Masaaki Noiri

Masaaki Noiri is a highly talented knockout striker known for his dangerous hands. All six of his most recent wins were won by knockout. While competing in K-1, he earned the 2021 Grand Prix championship. He also held division titles at 65 kg and 67.5 kg.

Noiri holds notable wins over fighters such as Liam Harrison, Minoru Kimura, Kaew Fairtex, Tetsuya Yamato, Hasan Toy, Hasan Toy, Ali Ayinta, and Rukiya Anpo, among others.

Advertisement



Having signed with ONE Championship, it is likely he will compete in the highly competitive 70 kg kickboxing division, as confirmed by ONE’s Chatri Sityodtong. He will join the likes of Chingiz Allazov, Superbon Singha Mawynn, Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, and Marat Grigorian. It was recently announced that ONE is looking to hold a kickboxing Grand Prix in this weight class.

On Instagram, Masaaki Noiri said:

“As officially released, I have signed with ONE Championship, the pinnacle of stand-up martial arts. This is the stage I must take on if I want to achieve what I believe to be the strongest in the world. And I have finally arrived. This is the start of the final chapter for fighter Masaaki Noiri.

It is an exciting stage because it is filled with only the toughest competitors.

How far will I be able to go? Please look forward to it. I will be fighting with the hopes of representing Japan on my shoulders, so I would appreciate more support than ever before!!”