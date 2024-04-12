BKFC Fight Night: Clearwater Results

On Friday, Apr. 12, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC Fight Night: Clearwater, live from the Orange County Chopper’s Roadhouse and Museum in Clearwater, Fla. The event features a light heavyweight showdown between Mike Richman and Erick Lozano.

The event airs live on the BKTV app starting at 7 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Mike Richman def. Erick Lozano by TKO. Round 5: 0:53

Elvin Leon Brito def. Ja’Far Fortt by TKO. Round 1: 0:40

Tyler Randall def. JR Ridge by split decision (49-46, 47-48, 48-47).

Abdiel Velazquez def. Travis Thompson by KO. Round 1: 1:03

Jay Jackson def. Idrees Wasi by TKO (referee stoppage). Round 3: 2:00

Jessica Borga def. Katharina Lehner by KO. Round 1, 0:41

Leonel Carrera def. Mike Heckert by TKO (referee stoppage). Round 2, 2:00

Angel Hernandez def. Rayne Wells by KO. Round 1, 0:08

Quentin Gaskin def. Zachary Pannell by TKO. Round 1, 2:00