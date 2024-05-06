Naoya Inoue vs. Luis Nery Results: Inoue knocks Out Nery in Round 6

On Saturday, May. 6, Naoya Inoue and Luis Nery fought with the WBC, WBO, WBA, IBF, and The Ring titles on the line. Entering the match the Japanese-born Inoue held these championships. This was broadcast live from the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. See below for results.

FULL RESULTS Naoya Inoue def. Luis Nery by KO (punches). Round 6, 1:22 – super bantamweight title

Yoshiki Takei def. Jason Moloney by unanimous decision – WBO bantamweight title

Takuma Inoue def. Sho Ishida by unanimous decision – WBA bantamweight title

Seigo Yuri Akui def. Taku Kuwahara by unanimous decision – WBA flyweight title

TJ Doheny def. Bryl Bayogos by KO (punches). Round 4, 2:51