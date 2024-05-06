Naoya Inoue vs. Luis Nery Results: Inoue knocks Out Nery in Round 6

On Saturday, May. 6, Naoya Inoue and Luis Nery fought with the WBC, WBO, WBA, IBF, and The Ring titles on the line. Entering the match the Japanese-born Inoue held these championships. This was broadcast live from the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. See below for results.
FULL RESULTS
Naoya Inoue def. Luis Nery by KO (punches). Round 6, 1:22 – super bantamweight title
Yoshiki Takei def. Jason Moloney by unanimous decision – WBO bantamweight title
Takuma Inoue def. Sho Ishida by unanimous decision – WBA bantamweight title
Seigo Yuri Akui def. Taku Kuwahara by unanimous decision – WBA flyweight title
TJ Doheny def. Bryl Bayogos by KO (punches). Round 4, 2:51
