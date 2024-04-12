Home
Mike Richman vs. Erick Lozano (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Ja'Far Fortt vs. Elvin Leon Brito (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
JR Ridge vs. Tyler Randall (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Abdiel Velazquez vs. Travis Thompson (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Jay Jackson vs. Idrees Wasi (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Jessica Borga vs. Katharina Lehner (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Mike Heckert vs. Leonel Carrera (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Angel Hernandez vs. Rayne Wells (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Quentin Gaskin vs. Zachary Pannell (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Ring Girl (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
BKFC Clearwater (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
BKFC Fight Night: Clearwater Weigh-In Results and Photo Gallery

On Friday, Apr. 12, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC Fight Night: Clearwater, live from the Orange County Chopper’s Roadhouse and Museum in Clearwater, Fla. The event features a light heavyweight showdown between Mike Richman and Erick Lozano.

The event airs live on the BKTV app starting at 7 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Thursday, Apr. 11, and the results are below. Above is a weigh-in photo gallery shot by Nick Vespe of BKFC. Click here for full event results.

WEIGH-IN RESULTS
Mike Richman (185.2) vs. Erick Lozano (186.6)
Ja’far Fortt (165.8) vs. Elvin Brito (165.4)
JR Ridge (125.7) vs. Tyler Randall (125.9)
Abdiel Velazquez (136) vs. Travis Thompson (135.7)
Jay Jackson (184.3) vs. Idrees Wasi (185.6)
Jessica Borga (146) vs. Katharina Lehner (146)
Michael Heckert (175.4) vs. Leonel Carerra (174.4)
Angel Hernandez (155.9) vs. Rayne Wells (155.9)
Quentin Gaskins (145.4) vs. Zach Pannell (144.5)
