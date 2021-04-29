Badr Hari to Face Arkadiusz Wrzosek at GLORY 78 in July

More than two months after its last event, GLORY Kickboxing is back with the announcement of three tournaments that the promotion plans to organize by the end of 2021.

The first scheduled event is GLORY 78, where Badr Hari faces Poland’s Arkadiusz Wrzhosek. The Moroccan star Hari looks to restore his status of top heavyweight after the knockout loss he suffered from Romanian Benjamin Adegbuyi in December. The tournament takes place on Rotterdam Ahoy Arena in the Netherlands. It is not known yet if attendance will be allowed, but the event will be broadcast on pay-per-view.

GLORY 79 and GLORY 80 are scheduled for September and December, respectively. Additional details for each card will be announced by GLORY in the near future.