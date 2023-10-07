GLORY 89: Uku Jurjendal stops Badr Hari

On Saturday, Oct. 7, GLORY Kickboxing hosted GLORY 89, live from the Arena Burgas in Burgas, Bulgaria. The event features two Heavyweight Grand Prix Qualifiers and a featherweight title match in the main event.

The event airs live on GLORY Fight Fight Fight! starting at 2 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Petchpanomrung Kiatmoo9 def. David Mejia by split decision – retains featherweight title

Stoyan Koprivlenski def. Sorin Caliniuc by unanimous decision.

Levi Rigters def. Ion Taburceanu by KO (punches and kicks). Round 1, 1:55.

Uku Jürjendal def. Badr Hari by TKO (knockdowns). Round 2, 0:47.

Bogdan Stoica def. Luis Tavares by unanimous decision.

Aleksandar Petrov def. Karim Mabrouk by unanimous decision.

Mohamed Touchassie def. Eduard Aleksanyan by KO (three knockdowns). Round 2, 2:00.

Teodor Hristov def. Eduard Gafencu by unanimous decision.

Dragomir Petrov def. Chris Wunn by split decision