GLORY 89 Weigh-In Results: Badr Hari and Uku Jurjendal official

All fighters for GLORY 89 have made weight and are on point, the event is set to go. Heavyweights Badr Hari and Uku Jurjendal are both official and ready for their Grand Prix qualifying match.

GLORY 89

The featherweight title will be on the line as Petpanomrung Kiatmuu9 will look to add the seventh defense of his title against Britain’s David Mejía. The evening will also see the experienced lightweight contender Stoyan Koprivlenski, of Bulgaria, who plans to avenge a loss against Romania’s Sorin Căliniuc.

Two heavyweight qualifying matchups will be featured in this event, and the winners of each will make it into the year-end Grand Prix hosted by GLORY Kickboxing. After some time away, the Dutch-born Levi Rigters will return against the towering ENFUSION heavyweight champion Martin Terpstra. Plus, kickboxing legend Badr Hari will face the heavy-handed Uku Jurjendal as well.

Advertisement



One to watch will also be Luis Tavares looking to get back in the win column against Bogdan Stoica. Romania’s Stoica has experience against fighters such as Antonio Plazibat and Israel Adesanya. GLORY 89 will also feature the long-awaited debut of Mohamed Touchassie to the middleweight division against Eduard Aleksanyan.

GLORY 89 Weigh-In Results

Main Event

GLORY Featherweight Title

Champion ‘Petch’ (64.6 kg/142.4 lb) vs. David Mejia (65 kg/143.3 lb)

Co-Main Event

Lightweight

#3 Stoyan Koprivlenski (69.9 kg/154 lb) vs. Sorin Caliniuc (69.9 kg/154 lb)

GLORY Heavyweight Grand Prix Qualifier

#4 Levi Rigters (111.7 kg/246 lb) vs. Martin Terpstra (116 kg/255.7 lb)

GLORY Heavyweight Grand Prix Qualifier

#6 Badr Hari (118.4 kg/261 lb) vs. #9 Uku Jürjendal (112.1 kg/247 lb)

Catchweight 100 kg/220 lb

Luis Tavares (95.5 kg/210.5 lb) vs. Bogdan Stoica (99.7 kg/220 lb)

Middleweight

Aleksandar Petrov (84.4 kg/186 lb) vs. Karim Mabrouk (84.8 kg/187 lb)

Middleweight

Mohamed Touchassie (84.8 kg/187 lb) vs. Eduard Aleksanyan (85 kg/187.3 lb)

Middleweight

Eduard Gafencu (76.8 kg/169.3 lb) vs. Teodor Hristov (76.9 kg/169.5 lb)

Lightweight

#6 Chris Wunn (69.9 kg/154 lb) vs. Dragomir Petrov (69.8 kg/153.9 lb)

What Time is GLORY 89?

The GLORY 89 broadcast will begin on Saturday, Oct. 6 at the following local times:

7 p.m. BST (The UK, London, Edinburgh)

8 p.m. CEST (Europe, The Netherlands, Paris, Berlin, Denmark)

3 p.m. Brasilia Standard Time (Brazil, Rio de Janeiro)

2 p.m. ET (Boston, New York, Atlanta)

1 p.m. CT (Minneapolis, Houston, Austin, Baton Rouge)

11 a.m. PT (Vancouver, San Francisco, Seattle, Los Angeles)

3 a.m. (Sunday, Aug. 20) Japan Standard Time (Tokyo, Kyoto, Osaka)

For more kickboxing action, the preliminary card will begin one hour earlier on the GLORY YouTube channel.

How to Watch GLORY 89?

The GLORY 89 broadcast will begin on Saturday, Oct. 7 at the times seen above, live from Bulgaria. If you are in Morocco, this event will be free for you on streaming on YouTube.

Kickboxing fans can stream or watch the GLORY 89 entire event, depending on their country, through the following options:

USA, UK: Glory Fight Website or FITE TV

or Netherlands: Videoland

Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Serbia, and Slovenia: TV Arena Sport

Germany, Austria & Switzerland: Fighting.de

Romania: AntenaPlay

Japan: U-NEXT

Poland: Viaplay

Romania: Pro TV

Bulgaria: bTV

Canada, Portugal, Greece, and Bosnia: Fight Network

Brazil: Combate

Colombia, Paraguay, Ecuador: D Sports Fight

Angola, Mozambique: Fight Network & StarTimes