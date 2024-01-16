Nordine Mahieddine vs. Benjamin Adegbuyi as Reserve for GLORY Heavyweight Grand Prix

GLORY Kickboxing has revealed who will be in the reserve bout for the highly anticipated GLORY Heavyweight Grand Prix on Mar. 9. Combat Press has learned from sources inside the promotion that the French-Algerian powerhouse Nordine Mahieddine will clash with Romania’s own Benjamin Adegbuyi.

Should there be any injuries or withdrawals from the bracket, the winner of this match will step in and have an opportunity for the $500,000 prize.

GLORY Heavyweight Grand Prix

This event is an elite group of eight heavyweight figures, including the likes of reigning champion Rico Verhoeven (61-20, 10 KO), top-ranked slugger Antonio Plazibat (22-5, 16 KO), former interim champion Kevin Tarik “Cookie” Osaro (25-3-1, 13 KO), and rising contender Levi Rigters (15-1, 7 KO). Also in the mix are Uku Jürjendal (20-8, 16 KO), Bahram Rajabzadeh (65-1, 58 KO), Nabil Khachab (26-4-1, 4 KO) and Sofian Laïdouni (35-2-1, 17 KO). It will be a one-night, eight-man, single-elimination tournament to crown GLORY heavyweight king.

Set to unfold in the GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands, this event is expected to draw a crowd exceeding 25,000, marking it as one of the biggest events in GLORY history.

Most recently in action at GLORY 88 hosted in Paris, Mahieddine left a mark with a head-kick knockout. Adegbuyi, who notably has a win over Badr Hari, is coming off a decision defeat to France’s Laidouni. The top-10-ranked Mahieddine (28-15, 13 KO) and Adegbuyi (35-7, 20 KO) will face off for the reserve position in the GLORY Grand Prix this March.

Also featured at this event will be two title matches. Moroccan-Dutch champion Tyjani “The Wonderboy” Beztati is set to defend his crown against Germany’s formidable contender, Enriko “The Hurrican” Kehl. Beztati is aiming for his fifth successful title defense. For the light heavyweight throne, Donegi Abena faces Tarik Khbabez in a much-anticipated match. This fight is a pivotal moment in both of their careers.