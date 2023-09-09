GLORY 88: Hari vs. McSweeney Results

On Saturday, Sep. 9, GLORY Kickboxing hosted GLORY 88: Hari vs. McSweeney, live from the Dôme de Paris in Paris, France. The event featured a heavyweight main event, that serves as a Heavyweight Grand Prix Qualifier, and a women’s super bantamweight world title showdown.

The event aired live on GLORY Fight Fight Fight! starting at 2 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Badr Hari vs. James McSweeney was cancelled. Hari pulled out of the match due to the earthquake in Morocco.

Tiffany van Soest def. Sarah Moussaddak by KO (head kick). Round 2, 1:47 – Retains the super bantamweight title

Nordine Mahieddine def. Abderahmane Coulibaly by KO (head kick). Round 3, 2:19

Denis Wosik def. Berjan Peposhi by split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29, 28-29, 30-27)

Stefan Latescu def. Pascal Touré by unanimous decision (30-27 x 5)

Nikola Todorovic def. Karim Ghajji by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

James Condé def. Jonathan Mayezo by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Iliass Hammouche def. Florian Kroger by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Diaguely Camara def. Ilyass Chakir by unanimous decision (30-25 x 5)