Forbes Ranks Combat Sports Properties

The combat sports world is rolling in the dough. Money magazine Forbes recently took a look at the most valuable properties in the industry and released a list of organizations enjoying the fruits of their labor.

With an $11.3 billion valuation, the UFC stood on top of the rankings. The American promotion has had another incredible year thanks to its partnership with ESPN, and having just come off a merger with professional wrestling juggernaut WWE.

The WWE sat in the No. 2 position, with a $6.8 billion total. The veteran sports entertainment stable is coming off its biggest WrestleMania ever in Philadelphia.

All Elite Wrestling checked in at No. 3, with a $2 billion valuation. Led by Tony Khan, AEW has burst onto the scene in a major way due in part to its primetime deal with TNT and well-received pay-per-view events.

MMA comes back into the fold in the fourth position. Asia-based organization ONE Championship is valued at $1.3 billion and continues to enjoy a meteoric rise. It made its on-ground U.S. debut in May 2023, and it delivered one of the year’s best events. With 2024 ramping up, ONE has two additional U.S. events planned for the fall.

Coming in fifth, Matchroom Boxing posted a $850 million valuation. Although it failed to crack the billion-dollar threshold, it still showed a strong position. Boxing stars like Anthony Joshua call the promotion home, keeping it firmly in the mainstream.

Forbes’ list showed that combat sports is still captivating the viewing public, whether it’s in boxing, kickboxing, MMA, Muay Thai, or professional wrestling. The allure of two men or women squaring off with everything on the line is still there, and it’s driving the business higher and higher.