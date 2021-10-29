UFC 267: Błachowicz vs. Teixeira Weigh-In Video and Results

On Saturday, Oct. 30, the UFC will host UFC 267, live from the Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The event features two championship fights.
The co-main event features an interim bantamweight title bout between former champion Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen. The main event is a light heavyweight showdown between former title challenger Glover Teixeira and current champ Jan Błachowicz.
UFC 267 will air in its entirety on ESPN+ with the preliminary card starting at 10:30 a.m. ET, followed by the main card at 2 p.m. ET.
The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Oct. 29. The ceremonial weigh-ins can be seen above starting at 5 p.m. ET. See below for weigh-in results.
FULL RESULTS
Jan Błachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira – for the light heavyweight title
Petr Yan vs. Cory Sandhagen – for the interim bantamweight title
Islam Makhachev vs. Dan Hooker
Alexander Volkov vs. Marcin Tybura
Li Jingliang vs. Khamzat Chimaev
Magomed Ankalaev vs. Volkan Oezdemir
Amanda Ribas vs. Virna Jandiroba
Riccardo Ramos vs. Zubaira Tukhugov
Albert Duraev vs. Roman Kopylov
Shamil Gamzatov vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
Makwan Amirkhani vs. Lerone Murphy
Hu Yaozong vs. Andre Petroski
Magomed Mustafaev vs. Damir Ismagulov
Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Allan Nascimento
Petr Yan vs. Cory Sandhagen – for the interim bantamweight title
Islam Makhachev vs. Dan Hooker
Alexander Volkov vs. Marcin Tybura
Li Jingliang vs. Khamzat Chimaev
Magomed Ankalaev vs. Volkan Oezdemir
Amanda Ribas vs. Virna Jandiroba
Riccardo Ramos vs. Zubaira Tukhugov
Albert Duraev vs. Roman Kopylov
Shamil Gamzatov vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
Makwan Amirkhani vs. Lerone Murphy
Hu Yaozong vs. Andre Petroski
Magomed Mustafaev vs. Damir Ismagulov
Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Allan Nascimento