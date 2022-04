UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Andrade Results

On Saturday, Apr. 23, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Andrade, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev. The event features a battle between Amanda Lemos and Jessica Andrade.

UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Andrade will air in its entirety on ESPN+ with the preliminary card starting at 6 p.m. ET, and the The main card following at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Amanda Lemos vs. Jéssica Andrade

Clay Guida vs. Claudio Puelles

Maycee Barber vs. Montana De La Rosa

Mudaerji Su vs. Manel Kape

Alexandr Romanov vs. Chase Sherman

Charles Jourdain vs. Lando Vannata

Jordan Wright vs. Marc-André Barriault

Dwight Grant vs. Sergey Khandozhko

Tyson Pedro vs. Ike Villanueva

Qileng Aori vs. Cameron Else

Evan Elder vs. Preston Parsons

Marcin Prachnio vs. Philipe Lins

Dean Barry vs. Mike Jackson