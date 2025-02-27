Combat Press MMA Rankings: February 2025

Every month, Combat Press will provide MMA rankings for each weight class from heavyweight to flyweight, as well as the pound-for-pound rankings, including male and female athletes.

Note: the numbers in parentheses represent the fighter’s ranking from the previous month.

Heavyweight

Jon Jones (1) Francis Ngannou (2) Ciryl Gane (3) Tom Aspinall (4) Alexander Volkov (5) Curtis Blaydes (6) Sergei Pavlovich (7) Jailton Almeida (8) Serghei Spivac (9) Jairzinho Rozenstruik (10)

At UFC 311 on Jan. 18, eighth-ranked Jailton Almeida beat No. 9 Serghei Spivac by first-round TKO. The rankings remain unchanged.

Advertisement



Light Heavyweight

Alex Pereira (1) Jiří Procházka (2) Jamahal Hill (3) Magomed Ankalaev (4) Jan Błachowicz (5) Aleksandar Rakić (6) Corey Anderson (7) Phil Davis (8) Volkan Oezdemir (9) Bogdan Guskov (10)

Second-ranked light heavyweight Jiří Procházka was in action at UFC 311 when he took out third-ranked Jamahal Hill in the third round of their feature fight. The rankings remain unchanged.

Middleweight

Dricus du Plessis (1) Sean Strickland (2) Israel Adesanya (3) Khamzat Chimaev (4) Robert Whittaker (5) Nassourdine Imavov (6) Marvin Vettori (7) Paulo Costa (8) Caio Borralho (9) Johnny Eblen (10)

No top-10 fighters were in action this month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Welterweight

Belal Muhammad (1) Leon Edwards (2) Kamaru Usman (3) Shavkat Rakhmonov (4) Joaquin Buckley (5) Jack Della Maddalena (6) Sean Brady (7) Colby Covington (8) Ramazan Kuramagomedov (9) Gilbert Burns (10)

No top-10 fighters were in action this month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Lightweight

Islam Makhachev (1) Arman Tsarukyan (2) Charles Oliveira (3) Justin Gaethje (4) Dustin Poirier (5) Michael Chandler (6) Dan Hooker (7) Mateusz Gamrot (8) Beneil Dariush (8) Rafael Fiziev (10)

In the UFC 311 headliner, top-ranked lightweight champion Islam Makhachev defeated late replacement Renato Moicano by first-round submission. The rankings remain unchanged.

Featherweight

Ilia Topuria (1) Alex Volkanovski (2) Max Holloway (3) Diego Lopes (4) Brian Ortega (5) Yair Rodriguez (6) Patricio “Pitbull” Freire (7) Movsar Evloev (8) Chan Sung Jung (9) Josh Emmett (10)

No top-10 fighters were in action this month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Bantamweight

Merab Dvalishvili (1) Sean O’Malley (2) Demetrious Johnson (3) Umar Nurmagomedov (4) Cory Sandhagen (5) Petr Yan (6) Henry Cejudo (7) Patchy Mix (8) Deiveson Figueiredo (9) Marlon Vera (10)

UFC bantamweight champ Merab Dvalishvili held onto his top spot after defeating No. 4 Umar Nurmagomedov by unanimous decision in the UFC 311 co-main event.

Flyweight

Alexandre Pantoja (1) Brandon Royval (2) Brandon Moreno (3) Deiveson Figueiredo (4) Amir Albazi (5) Askar Askarov (6) Kai Kara-France (7) Muhammad Mokaev (8) Tatsuro Taira (9) Alex Perez (10)

No top-10 fighters were in action this month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Pound-For-Pound

Islam Makhachev (1) Jon Jones (2) Ilia Topuria (3) Alex Pereira (4) Max Holloway (5) Demetrious Johnson (6) Dustin Poirier (7) Belal Muhammad (8) Amanda Nunes (9) Justin Gaethje (10)

The only pound-for-pound ranked fighter in action was UFC lightweight titleholder Islam Makhachev who submitted Renato Moicano at UFC 311. The rankings remain unchanged.

Editor’s Note: Fighters are eligible to be ranked if they have competed in the last 18 months. Any fighter that chooses to switch weight classes will be ranked in their previous weight class until they have competed twice in their new division. Fighters who announce their retirement will remain ranked for a period of six months following their final bout.