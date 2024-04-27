BKFC Knucklemania IV Results: Perry Knocks Out Alves in One Minute

On Saturday, Apr. 27, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship hosted BKFC Knucklemania IV: Perry vs. Alves, live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The event featured a battle between UFC veterans Thiago Alves and Mike Perry.

The event aired live on the BKTV app starting at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Mike Perry def. Thiago Alves by KO. Round 1, 1:00

Mick Terrill def. Lorenzo Hunt by TKO (injury). Round 1, 1:48 – for the heavyweight title

Ben Rothwell def. Todd Duffee by TKO (injury). Round 1, 0:43

Alfredo Angulo def. Jeremiah Riggs by KO. Round 1, 1:33

Julian Lane def. Evgeny Kurdanov by TKO (injury). Round 1, 2:00

Crystal Pittman def. Sydney Smith by TKO. Round 1, 0:48

David Diaz vs. Shane Jordan ruled a unanimous draw (47-47 x 3)

Andrew Angelcor def. Ruben Warr by split decision (47-48, 49-46, 48-47)

Daniel Alvarez def. Victor Rosas by TKO (referee stoppage). Round 4, 2:00

Vinny Familari def. Fernando Gonzalez by unanimous decision (49-46, 50-45, 49-26)

Tommy Aaron def. Richard Brooks by TKO. Round 2, 1:14

Keith Richardson def. Cody Vidal by TKO (doctor stoppage). Round 2, 2:00