Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast Ep. 43: Ian McCall

The Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast is back with Episode 43. This episode features former UFC flyweight Ian McCall.

McCall discusses getting away from the “Uncle Creepy” moniker that he has carried for over a decade. He talks about how his life has changed drastically over the last few years. This episode is not for the faint of heart. McCall digs deep into what psychedelics can do for the human brain and the future of combat sports.

