BKFC 42 Results: Soto Stays Undefeated

On Friday, May 12, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship hosted BKFC 42: Soto vs. Goodjohn, live from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. The event featured a lightweight headliner between Tony Soto and Tyler Goodjohn.

The preliminary card aired live on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cu9Lo_ytpLc starting at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the main card on BKTV at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Doug Coltrane def. Blake LaCaze by KO. Round 2, 0:34Tony Soto def. Tyler Goodjohn by unanimous decision (48-47 x 3)

Keith Richardson def. Cody Jenkins by KO. Round 1, 1:41

Sydney Smith def. Andy Nguyen by unanimous decision (48-46 x 3)

Brandon Allen def. Trevor Loken by KO. Round 1, 1:29

Brandon Bushaw vs. Rick Caruso ends in a no contest. Round 2, 0:33

Dustin Pague def. Wade Johnson by TKO. Round 2, 1:32

Trukon Carson def. LJ Hermreck by TKO. Round 1, 1:16

Cole Ferrell def. Cody Schieve by TKO. Round 2, 0:44

Jonathan Miller def. Dustin Long by TKO. Round 2, 2:00

Samuel Samples def. Glendel Futrell by TKO (corner stoppage). Round 3, 2:00

John Barnard def. Joshua Marer by TKO. Round 1, 2:00