BKFC 67: Camozzi vs. Depee Results

On Friday, Oct. 25, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC 67: Camozzi vs. Depee, live from Denver Coliseum in Denver, Colo. The event features a battle for the vacant cruiserweight title.

The event airs live on the BKTV app starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Chris Camozzi vs. Sawyer Depee – for the vacant cruiserweight title

Brandon Girtz vs. Cameron VanCamp

Marcus Edwards vs. Pat Casey

Ramiro Figueroa def. Carl Deaton by TKO (corner stoppage). Round 1, 2:00

Dylan Schulte def. Derek Perez by TKO. Round 2, 1:54

Kathryn Paprocki def. Sydney Smith by TKO. Round 4, 1:57

Andrew Strode def. Chance Wilson by TKO. Round 3, 1:13

Andrew Yates def. JorDan Christensen by unanimous decision (49-45, 48-46, 49-45)

Hasan Al-Ghanim def. Dusty Sparks by unanimous decision (48-47, 49-45, 48-46)

Nash Diederichs def. Ruben Arroyo by TKO. Round 1, 1:28