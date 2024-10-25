BKFC 67: Camozzi vs. Depee Weigh-In Results and Photo Gallery

On Friday, Oct. 25, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC 67: Camozzi vs. Depee, live from Denver Coliseum in Denver, Colo. The event features a battle for the vacant cruiserweight title.

The event airs live on the BKTV app starting at 8 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Thursday, Oct. 24. Above is a photo gallery shot by Phil Lambert of BKFC, and below are the weigh-in results.

WEIGH-IN RESULTS Chris Camozzi (204.1) vs. Sawyer Depee (202.6) – for the vacant cruiserweight title

Brandon Girtz (165.9) vs. Cameron VanCamp (165.3)

Marcus Edwards (175.3) vs. Pat Casey (175.6)

Darrien Leu-Pierre (154.3) vs. TBA

Ishiah Carson (153.7) vs. Romero Figueroa (154.1)

Dylan Schulte (135.9) vs. Derek Perez (136.4)

Kat Paprocki (116) vs. Sydney Smith (115.4)

Andrew Strode (124.2) vs. Chancey Wilson (125.6)

Andrew Yates (165.3) vs. Jordan Christensen (166.2)

Dusty Sparks (155.3) vs. Hasan Al-Ghanim (156)

Ruben Arroyo (154.2) vs. Nash Diederichs (155.6)