Tenshin Nasukawa’s Boxing Rise Continues with Statement Victory Against Jason Moloney

Tenshin Nasukawa delivered a career-defining performance this morning, securing a unanimous decision victory over former WBO bantamweight champion Jason Moloney at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

Tenshin Nasukawa Defeats Jason Moloney

The fight was part of a high-profile card featuring Junto Nakatani defending his WBC bantamweight title against David Cuellar.

A former kickboxing prodigy and now 6-0 as a professional boxer, Tenshin Nasukawa entered the bout as a rising star in the bantamweight division. Facing Moloney, a seasoned veteran with a record of 27-4 (19 KOs), marked a significant step up in competition for the 26-year-old Japanese southpaw. Despite Moloney’s experience and pedigree, Nasukawa was the betting favorite.

From the opening bell, Nasukawa showcased his superior footwork and speed. His southpaw jab consistently troubled Moloney, preventing the Australian from establishing his rhythm. In the third round, Nasukawa landed a thudding left hand. By the fifth round, he was putting on a boxing clinic, landing blistering counters while evading Moloney’s attacks with ease. Moloney attempted to rally in the sixth round, landing sharp one-two combinations that momentarily forced Nasukawa to respect his power.

However, Nasukawa regained control in the eighth round with pivots and counters that neutralized Moloney’s aggression. The final rounds saw Nasukawa reassert his dominance, earning scorecards of 98-92 and 97-93 (twice) from the judges. This victory solidifies Nasukawa’s status as a legitimate contender at 118 pounds. His polished performance against a world-ranked opponent shows his potential to become a major force in boxing.

With a perfect 42-0 record, Tenshin Nasukawa was a generation talent in kickboxing. Having collected multiple titles in RISE, his career would culminate in his impressive victory over the multi-division champion in K-1 Takeru Segawa. With this dominant win, he transitioned to professional boxing and has now earned an unbeaten 6-0 record thus far.

Tenshin Nasukawa (right) defeats Kyoji Horiguchi (Rizin FF)