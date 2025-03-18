What’s at Stake: Rodtang vs. Takeru – The Dream Matchup at ONE 172

The moment we’ve all been waiting for is finally here: Rodtang Jitmuangnon is set to face off against Takeru Segawa in a flyweight kickboxing superfight that promises to be one of the most exciting matches of the year. These two are set to finally meet at ONE 172, live from Tokyo, Japan, on Mar. 23.

Rodtang vs. Takeru

This dream matchup brings together two of the biggest names in martial arts: Rodtang, the former ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion, and Takeru, a three-division K-1 Champion. The stage is now set for these two fighters to clash in a battle that will put their skills to the ultimate test.

Takeru has had quite the journey. Growing up in Japan, he was inspired by kickboxing legends like Andy Hug, and he knew from a young age that he wanted to be a part of this world. But life had other plans, and Takeru faced some tough times before he could pursue his dreams. He even got expelled from high school, but instead of giving up, he used that as a chance to focus on his passion for kickboxing.

He took a bold step by moving to Thailand to train in Muay Thai, which ultimately led him to become a dominant force in K-1. Now, competing in ONE Championship, Takeru is ready to prove he’s one of the best strikers out there.

Rodtang has a story that’s just as inspiring. Born into poverty in Thailand, he started training in Muay Thai at a young age and quickly discovered that he could earn money to support his family by competing. This sparked a fire in him, and he dedicated himself to becoming one of the best. With a record of 273-43, Rodtang is known for his relentless fighting style.

He’s already proven himself as a top Muay Thai fighter, and now he’s looking to make a name for himself in kickboxing. The stakes are high for both fighters. For Rodtang, a win would cement his status as a top contender in kickboxing, while for Takeru, a victory would be a legendary achievement in front of his home crowd.

This match is set to be a thrilling clash, with Rodtang’s Muay Thai expertise facing off against Takeru’s kickboxing skills. Both are aggressive. Fans have been debating for years who would come out on top in this fantasy matchup, and now, finally, we get to find out.