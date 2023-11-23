PFL 10: 2023 World Championships Weigh-In Results and Video

FULL WEIGH-IN RESULTS

Olivier Aubin-Mercier (154.2) vs. Clay Collard (154.8) – for the lightweight championship Renan Ferreira (261.2) vs. Denis Goltsov (244.6) – heavyweight championship Larissa Pacheco (145) vs. Marina Mokhnatkina (144.4) – for the featherweight championship Sadibou Sy (169.8) vs. Magomed Magomedkerimov (170) – for the welterweight championship Josh Silveira (202.6) vs. Impa Kasanganay (203.4) – for the light heavyweight championship Kayla Harrison (150.4) vs. Aspen Ladd (150) Derek Brunson (185.8) vs. *Ray Cooper III (186.8) Gabriel Braga (144.6) vs. Jesus Pinedo (145) Biaggio Ali-Walsh (155.8) vs. Joel Galarza Lopez (154) Bubba Jenkins (145.2) vs. *Chris Wade (148.4) Khai Wu (135.4) vs. Phil Caracappa (135.6) Jesse Stirn (145.6) vs. Josh Blyden (146.8) * – Denotes fighter missed weight