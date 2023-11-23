Home
2023 PFL Championships Official Weigh-Ins at the Grand Hyatt Washington in Washington D.C., Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. (Cooper Neill / PFL)
PFL 10: 2023 World Championships Weigh-In Results and Video

On Friday, Nov. 24, the Professional Fighters League will host PFL 10: 2023 World Championships, live from The Anthem in Washington, D.C. The event features the championship bouts for the 2023 PFL season. The early card airs live on ESPN+ starting at 5 p.m. ET, followed by the main card on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 8 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Thursday, Nov. 23, and the weigh-in results and video are below. Click here for full event results.
FULL WEIGH-IN RESULTS
Olivier Aubin-Mercier (154.2) vs. Clay Collard (154.8) – for the lightweight championship
Renan Ferreira (261.2) vs. Denis Goltsov (244.6) – heavyweight championship
Larissa Pacheco (145) vs. Marina Mokhnatkina (144.4) – for the featherweight championship
Sadibou Sy (169.8) vs. Magomed Magomedkerimov (170) – for the welterweight championship
Josh Silveira (202.6) vs. Impa Kasanganay (203.4) – for the light heavyweight championship
Kayla Harrison (150.4) vs. Aspen Ladd (150)
Derek Brunson (185.8) vs. *Ray Cooper III (186.8)
Gabriel Braga (144.6) vs. Jesus Pinedo (145)
Biaggio Ali-Walsh (155.8) vs. Joel Galarza Lopez (154)
Bubba Jenkins (145.2) vs. *Chris Wade (148.4)
Khai Wu (135.4) vs. Phil Caracappa (135.6)
Jesse Stirn (145.6) vs. Josh Blyden (146.8)
* – Denotes fighter missed weight

Watch the PFL Weigh Ins

