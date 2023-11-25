PFL 10: 2023 World Championships Results

On Friday, Nov. 24, the Professional Fighters League will host PFL 10: 2023 World Championships, live from The Anthem in Washington, D.C. The event features the championship bouts for the 2023 PFL season.

The early card airs live on ESPN+ starting at 5 p.m. ET, followed by the main card on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Olivier Aubin-Mercier def. Clay Collard by unanimous decision (49-46 x 3) – for the lightweight championship

Renan Ferreira def. Denis Goltsov by TKO (strikes) Round 2, 0:28 – for the heavyweight championship

Larissa Pacheco def. Marina Mokhnatkina by unanimous decision (49-46 x 3) – for the featherweight championship

Magomed Magomedkerimov def. Sadibou Sy by submission (guillotine choke). Round 3, 1:17 – for the welterweight championship

Impa Kasanganay def. Josh Silveira by unanimous decision (50-45 x 3) – for the light heavyweight championship

Kayla Harrison def. Aspen Ladd by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Derek Brunson def. Ray Cooper III by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-25, 30-25)

Jesus Pinedo def. Gabriel Alves Braga by TKO (strikes). Round 3, 0:58 – for the featherweight championship

Biaggio Ali Walsh def. Joel Galarza Lopez by KO (punches). Round 2, 1:24 (a)

Phil Caracappa def. Khai Wu by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Jesse Stirn def. Josh Blyden by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

(a) – denotes amateur bout