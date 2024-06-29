PFL 6 ‘2024 Regular Season’ Results: Loughnane Takes Top Spot

On Friday, Jun. 28, the Professional Fighters League hosted PFL 6: 2024 Regular Season, live from the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D. The event featured the final regular season round for featherweights and welterweights.

The event aired live in its entirety on ESPN+ starting at 6 p.m. ET with the main card also airing live on ESPN at 10 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Brendan Loughnane def. Justin Gonzales by TKO (doctor stoppage). Round 2, 3:34

Logan Storley def. Luca Poclit by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Magomed Umalatov def. Brennan Ward by submission (anaconda choke). Round 1, 3:43

Gabriel Braga def. Bubba Jenkins by TKO (injury). Round 2, 1:48

Lorenz Larkin def. Alan Dominguez by TKO (punches). Round 1, 4:46

Shamil Musaev def. Murad Ramazanov by TKO (punches). Round 2, 1:51

Kai Kamaka def. Pedro Carvalho by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Andrey Koreshkov def. Goiti Yamauchi by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-28)

Timur Khizriev def. Enrique Barzola by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Neiman Gracie def. Don Madge by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Tyler Diamond def. Brett Johns by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)