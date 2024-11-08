Sam-A to Face Zhang Peimian in Return to the Circle at ONE 169

Sam-A Gaiyanghadao has done it all in ONE Championship, but that doesn’t mean he is finished competing.

At ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug, the Thai star will be back in action when he meets Zhang Peimian in a pivotal strawweight kickboxing collision. Many would argue that, at 41, Sam-A should be thinking of hanging up his glove, but he doesn’t agree.

“I will keep fighting until my body can’t take it anymore,” he told ONE.

The former multi-time, multi-division, multi-sport World Champion wants to challenge for gold again in the world’s largest martial arts organization, but his motivation to show out goes beyond that goal.

When thinking of achieving another victory at ONE 169, Sam-A has those closest to him in mind.

“I have two motivation sources. The first is from my family, from my children. I think I still have the strength to fight to earn some money for my children’s education,” he commented.

“The second source is from my wife because she always motivates and pushes me. She says she will always be by my side.”

The allure of the ONE Strawweight Kickboxing Championship remains strong for the Evolve MMA standout, but he doesn’t feel he is simply one win away from earning another crack at it.

Nonetheless, he still sees his fight with Zhang this weekend as essential to his quest.

“I want to get back to being a ONE World Champion before I retire. However, I think winning this fight is too early for me to have a shot at gold,” Sam-A said.

“Everyone is doubting how long an old dog like me can stay in this game, but winning this kickboxing match will boost my confidence and prove that I can still fight.”

The Thai star is well aware he is in the twilight of his career.

The 41-year-old will be the senior statesman in most of his matchups from here on out, but he welcomes the role.

“This fight should be a challenge because he’s younger than me and he’s a tough fighter. This fight is a test of my body,” Sam-A said.

When preparing for a faster, more youthful opponent in “Fighting Rooster,” Sam-A knows he’ll have to capitalize on the Chinese star’s mistakes.

And, after reviewing the tapes, he feels he has already figured out ways to do so.

“I discovered many weaknesses in him, such as when he punches, he leaves windows open. My main advantage in this fight is probably my experience. I’ve fought many different styles of fighters, and he’s not new,” the Thai star claimed.

Overall, Sam-A is ready to push his chips into the middle of the table at ONE 169, and he’s committed to putting on a show in Bangkok.

“This fight should be fun because I will definitely give it my all. Let’s see who will attack more between me and him, or what game plans we will have. I’m confident, 100 percent,” he said.

ONE 169 airs live on Friday, Nov. 8, on Prime Video at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST for free to all Amazon Prime members based in the U.S. and Canada.