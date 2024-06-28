PFL 6: 2024 Regular Season Preview and Predictions

The featherweights and the welterweights will be on display this week as the PFL regular reason continues. Headlining the event is a featherweight clash between Brendan Loughnane and Justin Gonzales. Loughnane stormed out of the gates in the 2024 season, needing less than 90 seconds to dispatch Pedro Carvalho. Gonzales did not fare as well, getting knocked out at the end of the first round of his first fight by Gabriel Alves Braga. That marked his third loss in a row.

The co-main event is in the welterweight division, with Logan Storley taking on a late replacement after his original opponent withdrew. This is arguably a tougher matchup, going against 10-1 Luca Poclit. Storley dropped his initial 2024 outing and this will be the promotional debut of Poclit.

The event airs live in its entirety on ESPN+ starting at 6 p.m. ET with the main card also airing live on ESPN at 10 p.m. ET.

Justin Gonzales has lost three fights in a row; can he get his first PFL win and derail Brendan Loughnane’s 2024 regular season?

Nope. This will be another showcase fight for Brendan Loughnane. There really aren’t any clear paths to victory for Gonzales. No matter where this fight goes, Loughnane will be better. Neither man is a significant submission threat but even if the fight gets to the mat Loughnane will be able to control position and do some damage before they return to the feet.

Loughnane will get another six points with a second first round finish for this regular season. It will also likely be the end of the road in the PFL for Gonzales. He had a decent run in Bellator with a 3-3 record but struggled against the better fighters in the featherweight division. He will likely find himself back on the regional scene after this event.

Logan Storley did not open his PFL career the way he wanted to; can he get rid of the 0 in his promotional win column and defeat Luca Poclit?

This is a tough fight for Logan Storley. He was originally slated to take on Laureano Staropoli but Staropoli withdrew. Instead, he takes on Luca Poclit who was undefeated in Bellator and the Moldovan promotion Eagles Fighting Championship. He is a dangerous submission artist and if he ends up being taken down by Storley it won’t be the worst thing that could happen. I think Poclit pulls off the upset and Storley moves to 0-2 since joining the PFL.

Magomed Umalatov has never been beaten in his professional MMA career; does Brennan Ward have what it takes to become the first man to get the better of the undefeated Russian stalwart?

Brennan Ward has a great story of overcoming obstacles and redemption. However, he has had mixed results since returning to mixed martial arts and he is taking on an absolute monster in Magomed Umalatov. The American Top Team product is a destroyer, he has won eleven of his fifteen professional contests by knockout and this will be number twelve. He adds a big name to his resume and moves his record to 16-0.

Which fight is the sleeper match-up on this card?

Goiti Yamauchi vs. Andrey Koreshkov. How have these two not fought yet? They are both in their early thirties but have been around forever and both fought with Bellator for roughly a decade. This one has been a long time coming and should be fun. Yamauchi has been a bit vocal in calling Koreshkov past his prime, despite the Russian only being two years older than Yamauchi. This ends before the final bell with either a Yamauchi submission or a Koreshkov knockout.

FIGHT PICKS Fight Pick Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET) FW: Brendan Loughnane vs. Justin Gonzales Loughnane WW: Logan Storley vs. Luca Poclit Poclit WW: Magomed Umalatov vs. Brennan Ward Umalatov FW: Gabriel Alves Braga vs. Bubba Jenkins Jenkins Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET) WW: Lorenz Larkin vs. Alan Dominguez Larkin WW: Murad Ramazanov vs. Shamil Musaev Ramazanov FW: Timur Khizriev vs. Enrique Barzola Khizriev WW: Goiti Yamauchi vs. Andrey Koreshkov Pick FW: Kai Kamaka III vs. Pedro Carvalho Carvalho WW: Don Madge vs. Neiman Gracie Gracie FW: Tyler Diamond vs. Jose Perez Diamond