Regian Eersel Discusses His Upcoming Title Defense Against Alexis Nicolas

On Apr. 5, one of the world’s pound-for-pound best strikers will return to U.S. primetime at ONE Fight Night 21.

Regian “The Immortal” Eersel will put the ONE lightweight kickboxing championship on the line against Alexis Nicolas in the evening’s main event, and he is taking his latest challenger seriously to make sure he remains on the throne for the foreseeable future.

“I look at everybody they put in front of me as the most dangerous guy because the one in front of me is the one who is trying to beat me,” Eersel told ONE.

Advertisement



“My opponent is going to do everything in his power to get the win and to get the belt. Nobody is an easy fight. Everybody is dangerous.”

Nicolas made an impression in his ONE Championship debut, and nobody was more attentive to his skills than Eersel. The Surinamese striker saw the incredible skill set he brought to the table firsthand and understands there will be plenty to be mindful of during their upcoming title tilt.

With “Barboza’s” well-rounded arsenal, Eersel tells fans they should be expecting an all-out war.

“I was watching live when he had his first fight for ONE. He’s a smart fighter, good with his kicks, and he throws good combinations. It’s gonna be a good fight for me, and I’m gonna put my name to the test again. It’s also good for him that he gets to fight for the belt in his second fight in ONE,” the two-sport king said.

“I think we are both gonna score a lot of points and throw lots of combinations. And I hope I’m gonna catch him. But in my mind, I’m preparing for five rounds of war.”

After numerous title bouts under the bright lights of ONE, Eersel has seen it all. And that, according to the man himself, is his greatest strength in his latest title defense.

With that, “The Immortal” says he plans to stay true to his aggressive style to break Nicolas on Apr. 5.

“My biggest advantage I think is my experience, my pressure going forward, and my aggression. I think he will struggle with that,” Eersel offered.

“I would say I’m a different kind of fighter. I am really going to put the pressure on him, and he will feel it.”

However, the experience advantage goes beyond the action in the ring. As a main event athlete, there are obligations expected of you that could be trouble for an unsuspecting athlete.

Eersel promises he will take full advantage if Nicolas cannot handle the added stress of shouldering his weight in the lead-up to their match. And if there is any sign of him crumbing beneath the marquee, “The Immortal” will be ready to pounce.

“I think it can go two ways because fighters aren’t the same. It’s not only the fight – it’s all the things around it. It’s a World Title fight in one of the biggest organizations in the world, so we get a lot of interviews and a lot of attention. When it’s close, all the media and all the attention that you get, some fighters can’t handle it,” Eersel said.

“You will not notice it from the fighter, but inside his head, it’s sometimes a lot. If he can handle it, good. If not, I will notice. I will notice in the fight, and even before the fight. Because sometimes you see it in the eyes, the hesitation. So, I’m going to recognize it if he has it.”

ONE Fight Night 21 airs live and free for all U.S. and Canadian Amazon Prime subscribers on Friday, Apr. 5, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.