GLORY: COLLISION 6 Weigh-In Results: Verhoeven, Osaro On Point

GLORY: COLLISION 6 will see the heavyweight title kickboxing battle with the long-reigning division king Rico Verhoeven against the interim champion Tariq “Cookie” Osaro. This kickboxing fight card will also feature the light heavyweight and middleweight titles on the line on Nov. 4.

Rico Verhoeven has been at the center of GLORY and the face of kickboxing for the past decade. The Dutch-born striker is looking to add an eleventh title defense to his name.

His opponent Osaro has had an incredible 2023. First, he won a one-night grand prix all by way of a first-round knockout. The Dutch-Nigerian fighter then defeated Antonio Plazibat by TKO to capture the interim crown.

The Nov. 4 fight card will also feature a light heavyweight title match as Donegi Abena is looking to add a first title defense to his name against late-replacement Mohamed Touchassie. Morocco’s Tarik Khbabez was forced to pull out of the fight due to a hand injury.

Middleweight king Donovan Wisse will look to out-point the thunderous striker Michael Boapeah in their middleweight title tilt. The middleweight division will also see knockout strikers Serkan Ozcaglayan and Ulric Bokeme fight to get back into title contention.

Also, Hamicha makes his long-awaited return to the competitive welterweight division against streaking Diaguely Camara. Welterweight will also feature a long-awaited rematch between title contender Jay Overmeer and King of Kings welterweight champion Chico Kwasi. Plus, fans will want to keep their eye on the light heavyweight showdown between the young knockout striker Stefan Latescu as he faces the highly-skilled Ibrahim El Bouni.

Soufian Abdelkhalek was in a car accident the evening before the weigh-ins and was pulled from his match. He suffered no injuries but was not cleared to fight.

The kickboxing fight card will broadcast live from the GelreDome on Nov. 4. For weigh-in results see below.

GLORY: COLLISION 6 Weigh-In Results

WEIGH-IN RESULTS Rico Verhoeven (122.4 kg) vs. “Cookie” Tariq Osaro (127.2 kg) – heavyweight title fight

Donegi Abena (95.0 kg) vs. Mohamed Touchassie (90.7 kg) – light heavyweight title fight 95 kg

Donovan Wisse (84.9 kg) vs. Michael Boapeah (84.2 kg) – middleweight title 85 kg

Hamicha (76.9 kg) vs. Diaguely Camara (76.8 kg) – welterweight 77 kg

Serkan Ozcaglayan (83.8 kg) vs. Ulric Bokeme (84.9 kg) – middleweight 85 kg

Ibrahim El Bouni (94.2 kg) vs. Stefan Latescu (94.1 kg) – light heavyweight 95 kg

Jay Overmeer (77.0 kg) vs. Chico Kwasi (76.7 kg) – welterweight 77 kg

Abraham Vidales (64.8 kg) vs. Ahmad Chikh Mousa (66.6 kg) – catchweight 72 kg

Don Sno (76.8 kg) vs. Gino van Steenis (76.8 kg) – welterweight 77 kg

Robin Ciric (77.0 kg) vs. Ismael Ouzgni (76.8 kg) – welterweight 77 kg

Figuereido Landman vs. Soufian Abdelkhalek (Cancelled) – welterweight

What Time is GLORY: COLLISION 6?

The GLORY: Collision 6 broadcast will begin on Saturday, Nov. 4 at the following local times:

7 p.m. BST (The UK, London, Edinburgh)

8 p.m. CEST (Europe, The Netherlands, Paris, Berlin, Denmark)

3 p.m. Brasilia Standard Time (Brazil, Rio de Janeiro)

2 p.m. ET (Boston, New York, Atlanta)

1 p.m. CT (Minneapolis, Houston, Austin, Baton Rouge)

11 a.m. PT (Vancouver, San Francisco, Seattle, Los Angeles)

3 a.m. Japan Standard Time (Tokyo, Kyoto, Osaka)

For more kickboxing action, the preliminary card will begin one hour earlier on the GLORY YouTube channel.

How to Watch GLORY: Collision 6?

The GLORY: COLLISION 6 broadcast will begin on Saturday, Nov. 4 at the times seen above, live from the Netherlands.

Kickboxing fans can stream or watch the GLORY Collision 6 entire event, depending on their country, through the following options:

USA, UK: Glory Fight Website or FITE TV

or Netherlands: Videoland

Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Serbia, and Slovenia: TV Arena Sport

Germany, Austria & Switzerland: Fighting.de

Romania: AntenaPlay

Japan: U-NEXT

Poland: Viaplay

Romania: Pro TV

Bulgaria: bTV

Canada, Portugal, Greece, and Bosnia: Fight Network

Brazil: Combate

Colombia, Paraguay, Ecuador: D Sports Fight

Angola, Mozambique: Fight Network & StarTimes